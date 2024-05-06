DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ranges (USA), Din of Celestial Birds, FORT

Rough Trade Bristol
Mon, 6 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
US post-rock masterminds RANGES will be gracing the shores of the UK in 2024 for three shows celebrating the release of their latest album, the magnificent '33'. As with their past work, '33' is not simply a record, but an opulent multimedia feast, with th...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Din of Celestial Birds

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

