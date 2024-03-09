DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DISCOTHEKE - Diablo Discobar & Friends

Apotheke
Sat, 9 Mar, 4:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
✨ DISCOTHEKE SEASON OPENER ✨

🕺🕺🕺💃💃💃

Diablo Discobar & Friends - All Party Long!

March 9th - 4PM-10PM

Free With RSVP - 21+

WWW.DISCOTHEKE.COM

⚡️⚡️⚡️

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Dept.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Diablo Discobar, Discotheke DJ's

Venue

Apotheke

1746 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

