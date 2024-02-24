DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Plug-ins presents Oriana Robos, Hugo Burrows and Mary o donell live at the Gunners

The Gunners Pub
Sat, 24 Feb, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
Free
About

  1. 🚨24th Feb🚨

  2. @thegunnerspub

  3. Get ready to close out February with an unforgettable bang! Join us for an epic night of live music as we wrap up the month in style. It’s not just a show; it’s a musical journey that you won’t want to miss!

  4. Featur...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Plug-ins Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Gunners Pub

204 Blackstock Rd, London N5 1EN, UK
Doors open7:45 pm

