La Magia de Tu Melena

ORTIGA en León GPS14

El Gran Café
Sat, 4 May, 9:30 pm
GigsLeón
€12

La Magia de Tu Melena
About

Ortiga es el latin boy de la escena alternativa gallega y desde finales de la década de los 2010 ya forma parte de la cultura pop de la última generación. Chicho (Santiago de Compostela, 1994) lleva desde pequeño bebiendo de esta cultura tan característica...

Menores acompañados de un padre/madre/tutor legal
Organizado por Ernie Records
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ortiga

Venue

El Gran Café

Calle Cervantes, 9, 24003 León, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

