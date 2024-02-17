DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hibiscus Drag Show

The Flamingo House
Sat, 17 Feb, 5:00 pm
TheatreSacramento
$7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Calling all lovers & friends, We’re back again for our second Valentine’s Show, filled with lots of love and a stacked cast of stars! Last year’s show was a hit and packed to the brim! Come join us Saturday 2/17 at 6pm @flamingosac !!! 💕

Bring your lover...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Hibiscus & The Flamingo House
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.