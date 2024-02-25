Top track

Artists4Humanity: Aja Monet, Judi Jackson, Soweto Kinch + Surprise Guests

EartH
Sun, 25 Feb, 5:00 pm
About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Artists For Humanity present aja monet, Judi Jackson, Soweto Kinch and many more for an evening of soul singers, blues poets and jazz musicians in support of humanitarian aid in DRC, Gaza & Sudan. 100% ticket p...

Presented by Artists4Humanity.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aja Monet, Judi Jackson, Soweto Kinch

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
Accessibility information

