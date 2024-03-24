DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vortex : Ethos & Pathos

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Sun, 24 Mar, 8:00 pm
ArtCatania
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
“ethos & pathos” nasce da una ricerca del coreografo Vincenzo Privitera su come gli esseri umani traslino dal proprio istinto primordiale alla soppressione dello stesso, per poter approcciare e convivere a contatto con altri individui.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

