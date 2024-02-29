DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mat Ewins: Complete history of all the funny things I've ever done

The Bill Murray
Thu, 29 Feb, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ewins has gone through his archive and dug up all the funniest bits he's written ad in the last half decade or so (maybe longer), such that he can film it and stick bits of it on social media or something. As seen on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Liv...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mat Ewins

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

