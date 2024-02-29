DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ewins has gone through his archive and dug up all the funniest bits he's written ad in the last half decade or so (maybe longer), such that he can film it and stick bits of it on social media or something. As seen on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Liv...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.