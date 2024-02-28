Top track

Zahn - Pavian

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zahn

Goldener Salon
Wed, 28 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€18.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Zahn - Pavian
Got a code?

About

Das Berliner Instrumental Rock Trio ZAHN präsentiert auf ihrem zweiten Album eine 80–minütige Reise ins Herz der klassischen europäischen Urlaubskultur. »Adria« bietet eine kühne Flucht aus dem Alltag, indemes Post–Rock, Krautrock, Dark Jazz, Noise–Rock, P...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ZAHN

Venue

Goldener Salon

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.