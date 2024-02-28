DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Das Berliner Instrumental Rock Trio ZAHN präsentiert auf ihrem zweiten Album eine 80–minütige Reise ins Herz der klassischen europäischen Urlaubskultur. »Adria« bietet eine kühne Flucht aus dem Alltag, indemes Post–Rock, Krautrock, Dark Jazz, Noise–Rock, P...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.