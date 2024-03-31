Top track

SCALPING - Chamber

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CAVE WAVE: Scaler, PVA, Eyes of Others, EBBB, Pearling

The Caves
Sun, 31 Mar, 3:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£22.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

SCALPING - Chamber
Got a code?

About

Now Wave and Edinburgh Psych Fest presents

CAVE WAVE

Featuring Scaler (FKA Scalping), PVA, Eyes of Others, Ebbb and Pearling.

Bank holiday Sunday 31st March

The Caves, Edinbnurgh

This is a 14+ event with under 16s to be accompanied by a responsible adult
Presented by Now Wave & Edinburgh Psych Fest.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
SCALER, PVA, Eyes of Others and 2 more

Venue

The Caves

8 Niddry St S, Edinburgh, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.