Rhabdomantic Orchestra - Almagre

Rhabdomantic Orchestra

ARCI Bellezza
Wed, 27 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€13.80

About

RHABDOMANTIC ORCHESTRA

Milano @ Circolo Arci Bellezza

MERCOLEDÌ 27 MARZO 2024 - H.21

Ingresso Riservato ai Soci Arci

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Chullu Agency
Lineup

Rhabdomantic Orchestra

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

