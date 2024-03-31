Top track

sunnbrella - Fever Dream

Triples Easter All-Dayer!

The Victoria
Sun, 31 Mar, 4:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Triples Is Best returns to The Victoria on Easter Sunday for the best all-dayer you've ever seen. Joining us for the special occasion are Sunnbrella (solo), Gloop Unit, Kitty Fitz, Automan, The Staycations, Safety Jacket and Bastien. Triples Is Best DJs wi...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Triples Is Best.
Lineup

4
Bastien, Safety Jacket, The Staycations and 4 more

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open4:00 pm

