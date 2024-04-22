Top track

Paul Cherry & JW Francis

Soda Bar
Mon, 22 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$22.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

PAUL CHERRY – Through pining comes purpose. Paul Cherewick, monikered Paul Cherry, makes a departure from pining for an unrequited love on his debut LP Flavour toward the hunger for creative fulfill...

This is a 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Paul Cherry, JW Francis

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

