Soft Blue Shimmer, Trembler, and Keep

Foto Club
Sat, 20 Apr, 6:30 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tickets for our April 20th show with Soft Blue Shimmer, Trembler, and Keep at Foto Club. See you at the gig!

Venue is not wheelchair accessible.

All ages
Presented by 4333 Collective.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Soft Blue Shimmer, Trembler, Keep

Venue

Foto Club

3743 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19124, United States
Doors open6:30 pm
200 capacity

