DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rough Trade and Polyvinyl would like to invite you to participate in an advanced listening party for Laura Jane Grace's new album Hole In My Head - to take place on Tuesday, February 13th at 6p.
Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to and tak******...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.