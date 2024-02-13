Top track

Laura Jane Grace - Hole In My Head

Laura Jane Grace 'Hole In My Head' Listening Party

Rough Trade NYC
Tue, 13 Feb, 6:00 pm
PlaybackNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade and Polyvinyl would like to invite you to participate in an advanced listening party for Laura Jane Grace's new album Hole In My Head - to take place on Tuesday, February 13th at 6p.

Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to and talk about the new album.

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.
Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

