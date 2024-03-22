Top track

Frame+WORK presents FJAAK (Live)

The Vermont Hollywood
Fri, 22 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Presented by Framework and WORK.

For table reservations, please email reservations@thisisframework.com

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Framework.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Annika Wolfe, Fjaak, JIA

Venue

The Vermont Hollywood

1020 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity

