Dr Feelgood

CHALK
Sat, 6 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£23.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dr Feelgood

Plus support from School Disco

Chalk, Brighton

10th of September at 7pm

Formed on Canvey Island in Essex in the early 1970s Dr. Feelgood remains one of the most popular and exciting live rhythm and blues acts in the world. The raw and uncom...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dr. Feelgood

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

