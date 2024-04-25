DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Get In Her Ears w/ R.AGGS

The Shacklewell Arms
Thu, 25 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

In April, Get In Her Ears are back at The Shacklewell Arms for another night celebrating women and non-binary folk in music! Headlining will be R.AGGS, who you may know as the incredible front person of Shopping, Sacred Paws and Trash Kit. Support comes fr...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by LNZRT LTD.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

r.aggs, Dream Phone, Girls 96

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.