DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Get ready for the hottest new house music event at O Beach Ibiza! Introducing Forward Motion, the highly anticipated debut that will blow your mind in September 2024!
The masterminds behind this epic event are none other than Kai Cant and Steven Cee, reno...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.