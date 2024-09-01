DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Forward Motion

O Beach Ibiza
Sun, 1 Sept, 1:00 pm
PartyIbiza
From €30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Get ready for the hottest new house music event at O Beach Ibiza! Introducing Forward Motion, the highly anticipated debut that will blow your mind in September 2024!

The masterminds behind this epic event are none other than Kai Cant and Steven Cee, reno...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by O Beach Ibiza.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Jess Bays, Continental GT, JNR Windross and 2 more

Venue

O Beach Ibiza

Camí Des Molí 14, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Balearic Islands, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.