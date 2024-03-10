DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Dance reunited the quintessential 1975 Fleetwood Mac lineup of Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie, and Stevie Nicks. Recorded over three nights in May 1997 (22-24) on a soundstage in Burbank, California, The Dance commemora...
