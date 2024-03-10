DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FLEETWOOD MAC: THE DANCE

Crate Brewery
Sun, 10 Mar, 7:30 pm
FilmLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Dance reunited the quintessential 1975 Fleetwood Mac lineup of Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie, and Stevie Nicks. Recorded over three nights in May 1997 (22-24) on a soundstage in Burbank, California, The Dance commemora...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Crate Brewery

Unit 7 Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

