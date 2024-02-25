DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sunday School: Afternoon Dance Party with DJ ESLI

Gold-Diggers
Sun, 25 Feb, 1:00 pm
Gold-Diggers and KXLU’s LAparty present Sunday School: Afternoon Dance Party Edition! Guest DJ ESLI joins resident DJ DAT68 on February 25 for a special edition of Sunday School, a matinee event on the last Sunday of each month at Gold-Diggers.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open1:00 pm

