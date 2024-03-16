DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rumours ATL - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

The Glass House
Sat, 16 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$26.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Formed in 2014, Rumours ATL has taken the U.S. by storm with their stage scorching renditions of Fleetwood Mac songs. Fans from across the nation claim that Rumours ATL is the band to see if you are looking for an authentic recreation of live Fleetwood Mac...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

