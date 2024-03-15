DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The club devoted entirely to ABBA
Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (ABBA After Midnight)
Featuring loads of ABBA type things (duh)
Moth Club, London
Friday 15th March 2024
"The closest you will ever get to finding the meaning of life will be in a sweaty club in H...
