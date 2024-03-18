Top track

Otto Von Schirach - Salpica (Miami)

Otto Von Schirach

The Black Heart
Mon, 18 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Black Heart in assoc. with Doomstar Bookings present...

OTTO VON SCHIRACH
https://www.instagram.com/ottovonschirach/

Plus special guests...

LADYSCRAPER
https://peaceoff.bandcamp.com/album/the-wizard

LEEVIL
https://www.instagram.com/le...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Black Heart.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Otto Von Schirach, Ladyscraper, Leevil

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm

