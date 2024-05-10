Top track

HVOB - Azrael

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Locked: HVOB live, Michael Mayer, Stephan Barnem +

Parc d'atraccions Tibidabo
Fri, 10 May, 6:00 pm
DJBarcelona
€49.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

HVOB - Azrael
Got a code?

About

Locked, después de 10 años de trayectoria en los mejores clubs de la ciudad condal, escoje el parque de atracciones del Tibidabo como sede de sus eventos en la temporada de primavera 2024. A nivel de concepto la promotora se ilumina con la luz del día con...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Locked Outdoor.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
HVOB, Michael Mayer, Stephan Barnem and 1 more

Venue

Parc d'atraccions Tibidabo

Plaça del Tibidabo, Tibidabo, Barcelona, Barcelona 08035, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.