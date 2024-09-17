Top track

Yvnnis - GARE DU NORD

Yvnnis

L'Olympia
Tue, 17 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €35

About

Pour certaines personnes, la musique sonne comme une évidence. Comme quelque chose de simple, de fluide, d’authentique. Jeune rappeur de 21 ans, Yvnnis s’inscrit clairement dans cette catégorie. En l’espace de deux ans, le natif de Fontenay-sous-Bois (94)...

Les personnes de moins de 16 ans doivent être accompagnées.
Présenté par Vertigo.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

