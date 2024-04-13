DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tropique presents Deep in the Jungle - Latin Tech House Party

Sat, 13 Apr, 8:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
House Matters & Tropique presents:

Deep in the Jungle

Selections by:

D J Line-up:

ROBIDIO

Royal Vasquez

&9

Amir Lvko

B Hills

Jake Longo

Tileh

Steph B

Join us for this incredible evening set in Bushwick's newest cutting edge entertainment space...

This is a 21+ event (no photos of ID accepted).
Presented by Perreo Parrty, Crust Nation & Vida Moderna.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

LISTEN

198 Randolph Street, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

