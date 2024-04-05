DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday April 5th, 2024
BIG DRUM & BASS PARTY
North America’s original Drum & Bass supergroup returns to NYC!
PLANET OF THE DRUMS
Featuring: AK1200, DARA, DIESELBOY, MESSINIAN
special guests:
DEINFAMOUS
RAW UNKUT
The Meadows
17 Meadow St, Brooklyn,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.