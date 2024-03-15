DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Space Yacht: A Sequence In Time

1720
Fri, 15 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

From the lunatics that brought you Big Bass Ting and Tech My House, A Sequence In Time is here to fulfill your 140 and experimental bass desires.

A Sequence In Time spotlights the styles of bass we've always respected and appreciated. Space Yacht's bringi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Space Yacht
$
Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
854 capacity

