You can place Pennsylvania’s Sheer Mag’s brash and fuzzy sound in the lineage of ’70s hard rock – think Thin Lizzy and Kiss – but their politics are very much a product of their Philadelphia DIY punk roots. Lead singer Tina Halladay has written about syste
Sheer Mag have labored to carve out a discernibly singular position within the canon of contemporary rock: toggling with ease between the refined flourishes of a “connoisseur’s band” and the ecstatic colloquialism of populist songwriting—yet displaying no...
