Sorriso (Milano Dateo)

Calcutta

Razzmatazz
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Sorriso (Milano Dateo)
About Calcutta

Una Little Italy en Barcelona: Calcutta tomará Razzmatazz en junio con su pop mediterráneo

Edoardo D'Erme llevará su proyecto, tan cercano a crooners contemporáneos como Destroyer y Sean Nicholas Savage como a héroes de la canción italiana como Lucio Batt

Event information

IMPORTANTE: Si sigues adelante con la compra aceptas expresamente las condiciones generales de Primavera Sound / IMPORTANT: If you go ahead with your reservation, you expressly accept the general conditions for Primavera Sound: https://www.primaverasound.c...

Organizado por Primacities.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Calcutta

Venue

Razzmatazz

Carrer dels Almogàvers, 122, 08018 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

