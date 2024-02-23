DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Come Into My Latte – Il Party dove siamo Kylie

Largo Venue
Fri, 23 Feb, 10:30 pm
PartyRoma
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Venerdì celebriamo un'icona LGBTQIA+ da sempre. La sua musica ha accompagnato le vite di tantз di noi, regalandoci gioia, conforto e speranza. Siete quindi prontз a scatenarvi al ritmo di "Can't Get You Out of My Head"? A cantare a squarciagola "Padam"? Se...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

Latte Fresco

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

