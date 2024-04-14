DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Will Haven, thoughtcrimes, False Gods, Burial Waves, Court Order

Saint Vitus Bar
Sun, 14 Apr, 6:30 pm
$26.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Collective Effort NYC presents:

Will Haven

Thoughtcrimes

False Gods

Burial Waves

Court Order

This is a 18+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

