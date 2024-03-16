DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cabros Chicos St Patricks Day - 18+ Latin & Reggaetón Dance Party

131-35 Fowler Ave, Flushing, NY 11355, USA
Sat, 16 Mar, 9:00 pm
PartyFlushing
$33.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

NO BS! Just Perreo!

No lo pienses dos veces!

Follow us for MORE ! @PERREOPARRTY

18+ Lit Latin Bash!

You know the vibesssss

Hookah on deck all night long!

Packed with Reggaeton plus the latest Pop Hits & Throwbacks, Salsa, Merengue, Bachata, Rock, Dem...

This is an 18+ event (Physical ID required).
Presented by iBoatNYC Inc.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

131-35 Fowler Ave, Flushing, NY 11355, USA

131-35 Fowler Avenue, Queens, New York 11355, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.