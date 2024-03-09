Top track

I Shot a Man + Blancos

sPAZIO211
Sat, 9 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€8.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I SHOT A MAN: “DUES” RELEASE PARTY

Gli I Shot a Man, dopo le esperienze oltreoceano, presentano live per la prima volta al pubblico il nuovo album DUES.

Il secondo album del trio si presenta come un salto nel tempo, capace di unire influenze che vanno da...

Questo è un evento 14+
Lineup

I Shot a Man, Tom Newton

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

