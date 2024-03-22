DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SAY MY NAME

Le Makeda
Fri, 22 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJMarseille
€7.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Say My Name, Say my Name !!!! Let's go pour la deuxième édition !

Eɴᴠɪᴇ ᴅᴇ ʀᴇᴛʀᴏᴜᴠᴇʀ ʟᴀ Vɪʙᴇ du RnB 90's à nos jours ?

Eɴᴠɪᴇ ᴅ’ᴜɴ ʟɪᴇᴜ ᴏᴜ̀ ᴛᴏᴜᴛ ʟᴇ ᴍᴏɴᴅᴇ sᴇ ᴍᴇ́ʟᴀɴɢᴇ ᴘᴏᴜʀ ꜰᴀɪʀᴇ la fête sans prise de tête, tu viens comme tu es, c'est l'essentiel !

De Bʟᴀᴄ...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LE MAKEDA.
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Doors open11:00 pm
300 capacity

