Friends & Family : An R&B Night w/ BlaaqGold

Deluxx Fluxx
Thu, 15 Feb, 9:00 pm
DJDetroit
About

See you on the dance floor, Detroit!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Deluxx Fluxx Detroit
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blaaqgold

Venue

Deluxx Fluxx

1274 Library St, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

