DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
THE SUPER BOWL OF DJ'S
3 TOP DJs SPIN THEIR BEST ROCK'N'ROLL AND SOUL 45'S!
YOU DECIDE THE WINNER WITH YOUR DANCING!
KATE CLOVER
Plus NYC guests!!
TODD-O-PHONIC TODD & VEE-VEE
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.