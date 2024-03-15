Top track

Flutter

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Upsammy & Jonathan Castro (Live A/V)

Casa Montjuïc
Fri, 15 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Flutter
Got a code?

About

El próximo 15 de marzo Casa Montjuïc presenta el Live A/V ‘Germ in a Population of Buildings’, de la artista holandesa UPSAMMY en colaboración con el artista visual JONATHAN CASTRO.

El proyecto está compuesto por sonidos, imágenes y texturas de diferentes...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Casa Montjuic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

upsammy, Jonathan Castro

Venue

Casa Montjuïc

Carrer De Vila I Vilà 65, 08004 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.