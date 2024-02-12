DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lunes Carnaval: LLxnto / QG Juan / Dj Tangine/ J.Curto

Mondo Club
Mon, 12 Feb, 11:55 pm
PartyVigo
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Esta entrada es prefente, incluye consumición y acceso con pulsera a ambas salas, sin colas ni esperas.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Mondo Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Mondo Club

Rúa de Joaquín Loriga, 3, 36203 Vigo, Pontevedra, Spain
Doors open11:55 pm

