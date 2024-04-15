Top track

Bell Witch

The Dome
Mon, 15 Apr, 7:00 pm
£25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bell Witch’s fourth LP will be released in 2023 via Profound Lore. Recorded with Billy Anderson at Avast Studios in Seattle, it is the first movement of a triptych of releases planned over the next five years. The epic opus solidifies their place as both p...

14+ Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Old Empire
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

