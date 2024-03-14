Top track

Mutual Benefit - Storm Cellar Heart

Mutual Benefit

Weston Stage at Bristol Beacon
Thu, 14 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jordan Lee has recorded as Mutual Benefit since 2009. His expansive fourth studio album, Growing at the Edges, was written over the span of five years and recorded with multi-instrumentalist Gabriel Birnbaum and...

14+ U16s accompanied by an adult 18+
Presented by Bristol Beacon.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mutual Benefit

Venue

Weston Stage at Bristol Beacon

Trenchard Street, Brístol, BS1 5AN, Reino Unido
Doors open7:00 pm

