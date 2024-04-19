Top track

The Meteors - Psycho for Your Love

The Meteors

The Arch
Fri, 19 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£24.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Legendary psychobilly pioneers, The Meteors, are coming to The Arch in Brighton! Combining elements of Rockabily with the energy and attitude of Punk, The Meteors promise to deliver an evening of high-energy live music that is not to be missed! Tickets ava...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Divergent Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Meteors

Venue

The Arch

189 King's Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
550 capacity

