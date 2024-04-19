DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Legendary psychobilly pioneers, The Meteors, are coming to The Arch in Brighton! Combining elements of Rockabily with the energy and attitude of Punk, The Meteors promise to deliver an evening of high-energy live music that is not to be missed! Tickets ava...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.