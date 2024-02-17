DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pericles

The Courtyard Theatre
Sat, 17 Feb, 7:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

N1 Theatre Company proudly presents Pericles by William Shakespeare. Directed by Paul Jaynes and performed by Court Theatre Training Company undergraduate degree second year students for a limited run at The Courtyard Theatre.

This nautical tale, Imbued w...

This is for all ages
Presented by N1 Theatre Company, in association with The Courtyard Theatre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Open in maps
Doors open6:15 pm

