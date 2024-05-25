Top track

Bärchen - Jung kaputt spart Altersheime

Bärchen und die Milchbubis

Hafenklang
Sat, 25 May, 7:00 pm
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bärchen und die Milchbubis "Die Rückkehr des Bumm! Tour 2024"

Mit Jung kaputt spart Altersheime lieferten Bärchen und die Milchbubis zu Beginn der 80er-Jahre DEN Punk-Slogan der Zeit, „No Future!“, war das Motto. Doch auch über den Punk hinaus verfügte di...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Hafenklang., ByteFM und OxFanzine & livegigs.de
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bärchen und die Milchbubis

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

