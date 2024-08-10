Top track

Jenny And The Mexicats - Verde Más Allá

Jenny & The Mexicats + LGMX

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 10 Aug, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jenny & The Mexicats and LGMX head to the UK for a night of High Energy festival style night.

LINEUP

Jenny & The Mexicats // The multinational group are well known for kicking parties into the highest gear. Blending Rockabily, Cumbia, Jazz and Flamenco....

This is an 18+ event (Valid ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jenny & The Mexicats

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Accessibility information

