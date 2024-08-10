DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jenny & The Mexicats and LGMX head to the UK for a night of High Energy festival style night.
LINEUP
Jenny & The Mexicats // The multinational group are well known for kicking parties into the highest gear. Blending Rockabily, Cumbia, Jazz and Flamenco....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.