Schiena Dritta, per Gianmaria Testa

ARCI Bellezza
Thu, 2 May, 9:00 pm
€13.80
SCHIENA DRITTA, PER GIANMARIA TESTA

Concerto - Racconto con Festinese, Gerbella, Logiacco

Circolo Arci Bellezza _ Milano

GIOVEDÌ 2 MAGGIO 2024 | H.21

Ti ricordiamo che questo evento è riservato ai titolari di tessera ARCI.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Via Audio
ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

