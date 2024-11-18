DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Scotland's folk sensation, Siobhan Miller, takes her acclaimed sound from festival arenas to intimate venues in her first-ever full band tour this November and December.
Bringing the live energy and out-and-out joy of her festival arena sets to venues thr...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.