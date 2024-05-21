Top track

Grima - Giant’s Eternal Sleep

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LADLO BLACK METAL NIGHT XIII

Le Ferrailleur
Tue, 21 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNantes
€23.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Grima - Giant’s Eternal Sleep
Got a code?

About

Nous sommes heureux de vous convier à la LADLO BLACK METAL NIGHT XIII qui sera l'occasion pour GRIMA et ULTAR de faire souffler le vent de Sibérie dans Le Ferrailleur!!

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
LADLO & ASGAARDIAN
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Trëma, Ultar, Grima

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.