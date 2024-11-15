DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Therapy?

O2 Academy Bristol
Fri, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£34.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

No under 8s. Under 14 to be accompanied at all times by an adult over 18 at all times.

Presented by Action!
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Therapy?

Venue

O2 Academy Bristol

1-2 Frogmore Street, Bristol BS1 5NA
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

